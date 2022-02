LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake gave a heartfelt speech at his friend the Weeknd’s 32nd birthday party in Vegas.

There was once some beef with them at one point but it’s good to see them back on good terms.

“I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” Drake said, in a moment DJ Akademiks shared on Instagram. (LoveBScott)

