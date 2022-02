LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive an NAACP Image Award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Past recipients include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James and Rihanna. The awards will air on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: