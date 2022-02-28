Coronavirus
Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

According to NBC4i, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5-11 than it is in older kids, a new study finds, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young.

The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5-11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30.

Effectiveness was higher for those aged 12-17, declining from 66 percent to 51 percent over the same period.

Children under 12 receive a dose that is one-third the size given to those 12 and up, which could explain the drop in effectiveness.

