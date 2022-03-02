Fa Sho Celebrity News
Can You Guess Who The Highest Hip-Hop Earners Were For 2021???

The biggest Hip-Hop earners for 2021 are Jay-Z, Diddy, & Kanye West.

You probably kinda knew that already though.

Shawn Carter leads the rap pack with a career-best total of $470 million. Last year, hip-hop’s first billionaire sold the majority of TIDAL to Square, Inc. for $302 million, while LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton acquired half of his luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac. According to Vibe, his net worth has skyrocketed to $1.5 billion.

Ye comes in second to his big brother, earning $250 million over the course of 2021, thanks mostly to his Yeezy footwear empire. (LoveBScott)



