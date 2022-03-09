Fa Sho Celebrity News
Russell Wilson: Traded To The Broncos

Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos.

All I can say is wow no one saw this coming.

The Broncos will be getting a Superbowl-winning quarterback fasho!

The Seattle Seahawks announced they are trading Wilson to the Broncos, pending a physical. The news of No. 3 leaving the Seahawks is not too shocking, as Wilson has been unable to find success in Seattle for some time now.

As a quarterback with the skill level he has, partnered with the hope he showed early in his career and during his two championship runs, the Seahawks certainly should have been more accomplished than they were with him. Last season the Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record — the worst in the NFC West — while the Broncos also finished 7-10 and last in the AFC West.(LoveBScott)

 

