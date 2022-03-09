According to the Columbus Division of Police a woman has been arrested after firing a gun at a tow truck driver that was trying to repossess her vehicle.
At around 11:02pm on Tuesday March 8th, officers were called to I-70 and N. Wilson Road on the westside. It was reported that the repossession agent/truck driver was taking possession of a 2011 Chevy Malibu and inside the tow truck, when Kaley M. Morgan jumped on top of the Malibu. Morgan then reportedly began shooting and hitting the tires of the tow truck.
Morgan was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police are asking if anyone has any information in this case to contact CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
TRENDING STORY: Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber in Atlanta
- Ohio: Woman Shoots Tow Truck Repossessing Her Car
- Cincinnati: Police Have Identified The Driver Of Fatal Crash On Mitchell Avenue
- Russell Wilson: Traded To The Broncos
- Keyshia Cole Shares The Incident That Ended Her Friendship With Eve
- Chris Brown Drops Receipts Of Rape Accuser Saying He Was The Best D**k She Had Days After The Alleged Assault
- California Judge Rejects Police Officers’ Harassment Claim Over BLM Mural Depicting Assata Shakur
- Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Maison Valentino Platform Heels
- Swift US Response To Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Spotlights Anti-Blackness In The Immigration System
- Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Ohio: Woman Shoots Tow Truck Repossessing Her Car was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com