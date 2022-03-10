Cincinnati’s Women in History: LaTosha Ward

LaTosha Ward is an accomplished strategist and solution-oriented goal setter. With over 15 years of efficient client focus professional experience in both program and project management. LaTosha is a motivated leader that believes in driving results for both the team and organizations she works with. LaTosha has been featured in multiple publications including Authority and Medium Magazine. Her qualifications include the following System Implementation Management, Release Management, Process Improvement, Client Relationship Management, Strategic Planning, Agile and Waterfall implementations. She is certified in Scaled Agile Framework. Certifications includes both SAFe4&5. A Certified Professional Agile Coach and a Certified Diversity, Equity and Inclusion specialist. LaTosha has also written the course “Knowing your customer, both internal and external”. Her ability to communicate with all levels of management including C- Suite provides a streamlined approach for business agility. LaTosha’s current speaking topic includes “Gaining Business Agility, by achieving Cultural Agility first.” LaTosha aligns with organizations to implement the C.A.R.E. Method. This is a focus on implementing Diversity &Inclusion to gain and sustain business agility. She holds a Bachelors in Project Management and will graduate with her MPA from Kentucky State University by year end 2022.