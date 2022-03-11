LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick Cannon speaks out after his show was canceled.

Nick said the end of his show is simply “show business.”

“It’s interesting. This is show business, and the biggest word is ‘business,’” he began (via Entertainment Tonight). “I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show, and I am also a business man.”

Calling the opportunity to host his own show a “dream come true,” Cannon continued, “I want to expand and elevate. We ain’t going nowhere, but it’s about broadening my audience.” (Page Six)