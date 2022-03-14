Fa Sho Celebrity News
TLC: Teased That They Are Headed To Broadway

Are you ready to see TLC On Broadway?

“We’re actually going to Broadway. We’re doing TLC,” T-Boz told fans on a panel consisting of her, Chilli, Backstreet Boys singers Nick Carter and AJ McLean, and *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

Following the announcement, 90s Con host Christy Carlson Romano said, “It will be that sound that we talked about that is entirely TLC’s, and that’s what Broadway needs. It needs to be a little shaken up like that.”

Romano then asked, “When is it going to come out?”  (People) 

