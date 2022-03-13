LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tom Brady just announced he’s unretiring from football. The GOAT apparently has unfinished business.

The news comes from Brady himself, who took to Twiter Sunday evening to express his return.

“These past two months”, Brady tweeted, “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23d season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

Brady will enter his 23rd season in the NFL as he returns to play his third season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s won seven Super Bowls and been to nine.

Tom Brady is Back in the NFL was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

