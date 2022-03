LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

50 cent is determined to make sure comedian Monique gets back on top.

He put Tyler Perry and Oprah on notice.

50 took to his Instagram to let them know how he felt.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote in the caption. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. ?GLG?GreenLighGang ?I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”