Issa Rae Teases Her Role In An Animated Spider-Man Movie: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae played it cool when recently asked about her role in the upcoming animated superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) despite all the excitement around her involvement.

Rae paused to speak with Entertainment Tonight and vaguely alluded to her potential role in the movie while attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Notably, it was the first time the actress hit the red carpet with her husband Louis Diame since their wedding last year.

When asked whether she’ll be in the latest installment of the Spider-Verse, Rae told ET‘s reporter, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I love Spider-Man and would love to be doing it if I were.”

Signals pointing to the Insecure creator and star’s involvement in the upcoming Sony production have been showing up for months now.

Rae reposted a photo of an article written by The Hollywood Reporter about her voicing Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew, in the upcoming animation.

While Rae didn’t explicitly say she snagged the role, she simply wrote, “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true,” alongside the screenshot of THR‘s write-up.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — co-written and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller — is a sequel to the Academy-Award winning 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse.

Miller tweeted about THR‘s piece on Rae joining the Spider-Verse last June, and said, “This is so exciting. More excitement to come…”

Other stars tied to the film include Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, and Jake Johnson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its premiere in theaters this October.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 1. Issa Rae at HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure", 2021 Source:Getty 1 of 10 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Issa Rae at The Amex Brunch With Chef Kwame Onwuachi At 1 Hotel In Miami, 2021 Source:Getty 2 of 10 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Issa Rae at the 73rd Emmy Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 3 of 10 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Issa Rae at the BET Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 4 of 10 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Issa Rae preparing for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 5 of 10 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Issa Rae on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, 2020 Source:Getty 6 of 10 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Issa Rae at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, 2021 Source:Getty 7 of 10 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Issa Rae at Vulture Festival 2021 - Day 1 Source:Getty 8 of 10 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Issa Rae at HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of 'Insecure' With Insecure Fest, 2021 Source:Getty 9 of 10 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Issa Rae at Vera Wang's NYFW show, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3551248" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] From YouTube to famed actress, writer, producer, and more, Issa Rae proves that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere. With the final season of her hit HBO show Insecure under her belt, fans are eagerly waiting for Rae’s next project to captivate Black culture once again. There’s no doubt Rae is a creative genius who has an extreme talent for telling our stories in a humorous, relatable way. Rae’s drive inspires us daily, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention her classic sense of style. Over the last season of Insecure, Rae’s character Issa Dee went through a wardrobe upgrade that reflected her career level up. In some ways, Dee’s wardrobe began to mirror Rae’s typical red carpet style. Rae gives us some of the most timeless, seamless looks on the red carpet. She keeps things classic with a high dose of glamor and flare. In other words, I have yet to question her fashion choices because each appearance she makes is delivered with style and grace. Today Rae turns 37. In honor of our favorite creative visionary’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed off her classic, timeless style on the red carpet. Continue reading 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Issa Rae Teases Her Role In An Animated Spider-Man Movie: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com