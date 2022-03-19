Arts & Entertainment
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra’s Possible Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘I Just Don’t Think She And I Need To Interact’

In an interview with Rock Topics, Kandi Burruss recently spoke on Phaedra's possible return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," telling the show's host that she "doesn't think the two should interact."

Looks like we won’t be seeing a Kandi and Phaedra reunion on The Real Housewives of Atlanta anytime soon as the reality star recently shut down any possibility of the two ladies joining each other on the same show ever again.

In an interview with Rock Topics, the Kandi & The Gang star was asked, “if they brought Phaedra back [to The Real Housewives of Atlanta] would you be on the show?” to which Kandi immediately replied, “no.” She continued, “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The interviewer then interjected and said, “Okay, then you’d be like ‘I’m out of here. Nice knowing y’all. You gotta choose.” To which Kandi, “it’s not even about nobody making a choice because she’s other shows or whatever.” The interviewer then later asked Kandi if the situation was fixable and Kandi replied, “No, it’s not fixable. No.”

Check out the interview via The Neighborhood Talk below.

In the meantime, fans can catch Kandi on her new show, Kandi & The Gang, as well as in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which Kandi recently confirmed is “fire.”

“Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she recently told Andy Cohen on an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”

Andy then chimed in, “I also like it because there actually was a lot of sisterhood too There was a lot of rooting each other on.”

To which Kandi replied, “Can I say it was different taping this year. I guess I’m used to dealing with some of the people from the past where we didn’t really talk a lot. But the girls this season, they really wanted to keep in touch. Keep the group text going. Talk outside of filming.”

“It feels like that,” Andy interjected and Kandi then confirmed, “It was a lot different.”

Kandi Burruss On Phaedra’s Possible Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘I Just Don’t Think She And I Need To Interact’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

