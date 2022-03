LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Lebron James is has passed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the league’s all-time scoring list.

James secured the slot with a layup in the first half, giving him a total of 36,930 career points in 1,363 games.

Now only one person is ahead of Lebron James and that’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 points, which he secured back in 1989 before his retirement. (LoveBScott)

We are so proud of you Lebron and you are from OHIO and that makes it even more special.