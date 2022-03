LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jennifer Hudson’s ex-boo David Otunga has put her engagement ring up for auction.

The ring, initially priced at $80,000, is considered to be “one of the most sought-after celebrity engagement rings” and is a VIP listing on the website. In the description, it is noted that “Otunga commissioned Neil Lane to design the one-of-a-kind bauble for Ms. Hudson. This is the same ring Ms. Hudson wore when she received her Grammy Award from the late Whitney Houston [in 2009].” (LoveBScott)