Cincinnati: Man Found Shot To Death In A Car In Price Hill

Our prayers are going out to the family and friends of a man that was shot to death in Price Hill.

The Police say that a 34-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car in East Price Hill.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and a vehicle that crashed in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue at 8:12 p.m.

Woody Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released overnight while police continue to investigate.

