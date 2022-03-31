Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Music Festival Returns July 21-23: Janet Jackson Headlines Ari Lennox Added

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: CMF / CMF

After two years of postponement due to COVID, it looks like the biggest music festival in the Queen City is finally coming back to Paul Brown stadium!  The Cincinnati Music Festival will make its official return July 21-23rd.

Headlining this year is Janet Jackson (on Saturday) and Charlie Wilson (on Friday)!  And just added to Thursday night’s show is R&B singer Ari Lennox.  Thursday’s show will be at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center and serves as the official kick-off for the festival.

Check out the entire 2022 lineup below:

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or through the Cincinnati Music Festival office at (513) 924-0900

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close