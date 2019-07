Andra Day is continuing to RISE. She took to her Facebook to announce her partnership with McDonalds and Coca-Cola.

Andra Day’s face will grace 40 million Coca-Cola cups at McDonalds plus there is more news…

Check out the post and video below.

Andra Day Announces A Partnership With McDonalds And Coca-Cola was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted April 26, 2016

