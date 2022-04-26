Cincy
Cincinnati: E Scooters Will Stop Working After 6pm

It looks like the E-Scooters will stop working at 6 pm due to safety reasons in the Tri-State.

The new curfew will be in effect “for the near future” as the City works with e-scooter companies Bird and Lime to resolve a set of issues raised by police and community members, according to City Spokesperson Rocky Merz.

The issues discussed included: (Fox19)

  • Underage riding;
  • riding on the sidewalk;
  • riding the wrong way on a one-way street;
  • e-scooter parking (scooters left in the middle of the sidewalk;)
  • riding after the previous 11 p.m. curfew;
  • usage in unauthorized areas (parking garages, parks, etc;) and
  • and use in criminal activities.
