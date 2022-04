LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Judge Mathis and his family, he ahs a new show coming to E in June.

“Mathis Family Matters” follows Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda as two of their adult children move back to Los Angeles to all find their way and join the rest of the family. Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood. (LoveBScott)