Viola Davis: Opens Up About Backlash She’s Getting From Her New Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis is setting the record straight on how she feels about what people have to say about her role as Michelle Obama in her new Showtime series on Showtime.

During a recent interview with BBC News Viola Davis admits that it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” she said. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.” On the other hand, Viola says, “critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty, either.” (LoveBScott)