A man was shot in Colerain Township Showed up at UC Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police determined the shooting occurred at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith roads, according to police spokesman Jim Love.

The victim underwent surgery early Thursday. (Fox19)

The Police are still investigating the situation.

Our prayers are going out to his family and friends as he recovers after surgery.