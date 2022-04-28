Kim Kardashian Filmed Crying Over Kanye Gifting Sex Tape Footage Back

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been heartbreaking and then some to watch the marriage of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian come to an end over the past few months, including everything from new love interests with striking resemblance, an obsessive beef involving a person who many have come to know as “Skete” and public arguing that’s overall been cringeworthy to say the least.

As Kim and fam embark on a new reality venture with their Hulu series, The Kardashians, a recent episode reminded us of a brief moment of happiness between the former power couple right before their relationship went south.

The show is currently taking us behind the scenes of moments in The Kardashians’ private lives that we’ve only been privy to via media reports, one in specific being the Oct 2021 rumor that unseen footage exists from Kim’s now-infamous 2007 sex tape that she made with Ray J when they dating in 2002. The exchange shown on the show (seen above) sees Kanye flying all the way from New York to Los Angeles for just a few hours before flying back in order to hand-deliver the hard drive that allegedly held the unearthed sex clips.

The moment is dramatized with Kim gathering her inner circle of women as she announces what her now-ex did for her, and she understandably becomes emotional at the lengths he went for the sake of their family’s reputation. “I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids,” she says to the camera in a confessional shot, going on to add, “I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I’m just so emotional because of it and it just means a lot to me.”

Ironically enough, this all happens immediately before she hosts the SNL season 47 episode on Oct 9, 2021 that introduced her to cast member and current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. At the time, Kim and Kanye were reported to be working on their marriage after Kim filed for divorce months prior in February 2021.

Currently Kanye has decided to take a much-needed break from social media, so we don’t expect him to be reacting to the clip going viral. Then again, you never know what to expect when it comes to Ye.

Kim Kardashian Filmed Crying Over Kanye Gifting Sex Tape Footage Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com