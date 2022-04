LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going out to Ms Juicy Baby.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star has been hospitalized after suffering either a heart attack or a stroke.

The report also states that she’s currently in a coma. There aren’t any additional details available at this time.

We pray that Ms. Juicy Baby pulls through with a full recovery.(LoveBScott)