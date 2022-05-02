Cincinnati: New CPS Superintendent Starts Today

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the new CPS superintendent Iranetta Wright she won the top spot and she starts Today!

Here’s what she had to say about the task ahead of her in her first 100 days.

“I’m looking forward to leading this district. We’re going to hit the ground running to learn, grow and develop together. Let’s get to work,” she said back in February when her hiring was announced.

Wright, a Florida native, most recently served as Detroit Public Schools deputy superintendent. The Detroit school district has 53,000 students and 7,200 employees. (Fox19)