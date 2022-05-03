SEE TRAILER: Yo! MTV Raps To Return This Month On Paramount Plus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The iconic show, Yo! MTV Raps will be returning to streaming later this month!

Paramount+ announced it with a trailer. The show will be hosted by battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts and will take a “comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop” with artists like Dreamville rappers, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, J.I.D, Saba, IDK, Latto, Tee Grizzley, and more. The promo says the show will feature “mic-dropping cyphers, original videos, iconic tributes, and performances you won’t see anywhere else.”

The original Yo! MTV Raps debuted in 1988 hosted by Fab 5 Freddy and later Ed Lover, Doctor Dre, and T Money. It was one of the highest-rated shows in MTV history that resulted in some of hip hop’s most iconic moments with legends like Tupac, NWA, and more. The show ended in 1995 but later had another run from 1996 to 1999.

