Headline-Grabbing Met Gala Moments We’re Still Talking About

It’s the morning after the 2022 Met Gala and everyone is still talking about fashion’s biggest night. From the red carpet looks that swept us away or left us puzzled, to entertaining tidbits that came out during or after, here are the most headline-making moments that came out of the annual event.

Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds In 3 Weeks

Not only did Kim Kardashian show up to the Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown, but she also lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into it. Kim looked stunning in the Jean-Louis dress, which was sketched by Bob Mackie, in the early 60s when sheer dresses were less common.

During her red carpet interview with her friend La La and Vogue red carpet host, Kim revealed the dress didn’t originally fit, which set her on an unbelievable weight loss journey to lose 16 pounds. “It was like a role. I was determined to fit it.” So how did she do it?

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained to Vogue. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Kim only wore the look on the carpet — she revealed she would never sit or eat in the dress (“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do”). The historic gown is embellished with over six thousand crystals for the ultimate sparkle.

Nicki Minaj’s Almost Wardrobe Malfunction

Nicki Minaj hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing Burberry, ending speculation if the Queen Barb would make an appearance at the super bowl of fashion. It was hard to ignore Nicki’s boobs making their own appearance on the carpet, which kept the Queen rapper adjusting her top throughout the night.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small,” she joked. “Enjoy these titties, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.”

In another viral moment, Nicki was caught playfully confronting a reporter on the carpet. In a clip circulating social media, Nicki can be seen saying, “Hey you. Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?” A voice off camera can then be heard saying, “Me?” “Yeah you.” Minaj replies, “It was you. About to come up to you and slap the s*** out of you. Come here.”

Cardi B Pulled Up In A Versace Corvette

Cardi B understood the Gilded glam assignment, wearing a stunning gold chain metal Versace gown on the Met Gala red carpet. But what might have been more impressive is how she arrived. Cardi showed up in a Versace-wrapped Corvette with Donatella Versace as her date, which was a gift to the iconic designer, who was also celebrating her birthday. “This is what I wanted to give, I wanted to give woman and Donatella brings that woman,” she told Vogue. “I’m feeling spectacular… rocking this dress and showcasing it from Ms Donatella, so thank you so much and happy birthday.”

Donatella sent the praise right back Cardi’s way. “She is so brave to wear it because it’s so heavy but look at her body, she’s insane, only she could wear it,” she said.

Rihanna Gets Marbelized

Rihanna may not have been in attendance at this year’s Met Gala, but her presence was felt inside the MET with a marbleized statue of her Vogue “Oh Baby” cover. “The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” reads a caption of the video on Vogue’s social media page.

Rihanna reposted the honor, with the caption “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

“In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens at the MET on May 5, 2022 in the period rooms of the American Wing. Both shows will be on display through September 5, 2022.

Headline-Grabbing Met Gala Moments We’re Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com