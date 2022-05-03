Authors Say Jared Kushner Used Ye FKA Kanye West To Direct Black Voters Away From Biden

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jared Kushner rose to infamy as a notable, if inexperienced, member of former President Donald Trump’s political inner circle. A new book makes the claim that Kushner employed the spectacle of Ye FKA Kanye West‘s failed presidential run as an attempt to divert Black voters away from President Joe Biden.

In a report from Raw Story, New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin write in their joint book This Will Not Pass that Kushner used the Chicago superstar’s name for an ultimately botched political advantage. West, who aligned himself with Trump ahead of his aims to run for president, found himself an unlikely candidate running on a platform that didn’t exactly mirror campaign runs in times past.

“The president’s son-in-law possessed limited campaign experience but Tom Brady–like confidence in his political intuition,” reads an excerpt of the book. “He had spent some time early in the summer helping goad the rapper Kanye West into an improbable independent run for the presidency. Kushner had personally worked to recruit a campaign manager for West, in a far-fetched scheme he appeared to believe would help siphon Black voters away from Biden. (West ultimately won about seventy-one thousand votes nationwide.)”

As the outlet notes, the pair met earlier this year in what a Page Six insider claimed was, “It was a purely private dinner. No business agenda.”

Ye briefly teased a possible presidential run in 2024 although it hasn’t picked up much in the way of observational chatter from political insiders or pundits.

