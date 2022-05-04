Cincinnati: New Bike Paths Are Being Added To Streets

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you are a bike rider you are going to love this.

There’s a project to add new bike paths around the city for my bike riders.

Melissa McVay, Senior City Planner, Dept. Of Transportation for the City of Cincinnati said, “our goal is to provide a balanced transportation network that gives our residents lots of different options for how they want to get around town and bike lanes are an important part of that. Bicycling is good for your health, its good for the environment and its good for our local economy.”

Part of the program includes the addition of a bike lane on Langdon Farm Road between Montgomery Road and Wiehe Road. (Fox19)

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Bike lanes coming soon to Langdon Farm Rd between Montgomery Rd and Wiehe Rd! The bike lanes are being added to the redesigned, rightsized street as part of our routine Street Rehabilitation Program. <a href=”https://twitter.com/RoadmapCincy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@RoadmapCincy</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6grNoLWx0v”>pic.twitter.com/6grNoLWx0v</a></p>— Cincy Pedestrian and Bike Program (@CincyPedsNBikes) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CincyPedsNBikes/status/1519408020945575937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 27, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js