LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim K spills the tea about Kanye West walking off the set during her Saturday night live Monologue.

During a new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the reality star claimed her ex got up and left after she joked about their divorce and referred to him as “a rapper.”

“He walked out on ‘SNL’ like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian while taking a stroll in Calabasas, Calif., in October 2021.(Page Six)

Check out the video below!