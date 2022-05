LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fairfield schools are off today due to President Joe Biden coming to town.

Biden will meet with manufacturing leaders as he promotes a new program to bolster American-made technology.

President Biden is expected to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and travel from there to United Performance Metals in Hamilton.(Fox19)

So if you see a lot of traffic in Hamilton and Fairfield that’s the reason why.