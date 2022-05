LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going to the families of the 3 people shot in Elm Wood.

Police say it happened in the 300 block of Maple Street around 3 a.m.

According to officers, all victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. (Fox19)