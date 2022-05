LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man tried to run over his girlfriend in the Tri-State after a Facebook argument.

Police say the man rushed the curb and tried to run over his girl. This is definitely a What The Fasho moment.

Court documents claim the argument started over Rush looking at other women on Facebook.

The argument allegedly spilled out of the house, and police say while the woman was trying to give Rush his property, he took off knocking her down with his car. (Fox19)