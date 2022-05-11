Forest Park: Teen Shoots His Father During Argument

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A teen shoots his father during an argument in Forest Park. This is a sad story. Let us pray for all of the parties involved. We know violence isn’t the way.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive.

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows. (Fox19)

The dad was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.