Congrats to the Cincinnati Reds They snap a 9 game losing streak.

They snapped the streak against the Pittsburg Pirates on Saturday.

The Reds scored two runs in the first inning and another seven runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 9-2 win.

This is the Reds’ second home game win. (Fox19)