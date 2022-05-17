LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

I know you are happy about this. The Show 9-1-1 has been renewed for a sixth season.

This season should be very interesting Fasho!

“9-1-1’s” return for a Season 6 was never in doubt, but rather held up by contract talks with talent due to it being a negotiation year for the cast. With finalization of renewals for “9-1-1” and “The Resident” having taken longer than expected, Fox did not reveal its fall schedule — one that is likely to include both series when all is said and done — Monday ahead of its upfronts presentation. Instead, chief Charlie Collier and his team unveiled their overall programming strategy for the 2022-23 slate and held a press call during which they fielded a question about “The Masked Singer’s” recent inclusion of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant. (LoveBScott)