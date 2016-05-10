CLOSE
Features
Home

Tracy Morgan Plays Air Guitar In Honor Of Prince

It's usually pretty cool when celebrities do "normal people" things that everyone can relate to.

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s pretty cool when celebrities do “normal people” things that everyone can relate to. Because they’re worshipped for their talent, it can be hard for someone in the public eye to just cut away and enjoy life. Those moments might be few and far between (although if you’re on Twitter it might seem like a frequent occurrence) but when they happen, a small part inside of you smiles, knowing that you just might have something in common with a random superstar.

Tracy Morgan provided one of those moments when he uploaded a video of him playing air guitar to Prince’s “Sign O’ The Times.” The above video is the first of two that Tracy posted, with him absolutely losing his sh*t. He doesn’t look like a famous celebrity putting on for the camera. He looks just like everyone else. A person who’s a fan of someone who recently passed and is trying to keep that person’s spirit alive through their music. The second video is below.

Morgan talked about Prince’s impact in The Hollywood Reporter.

“Was he an influence? Absolutely!” Morgan said. “He was free. He came from the heart. He was talking about making love, he was a sexy man!” Morgan added that Prince’s music taught him “how to be gentle,” in addition to gifting him with some bedroom tips. “Because of [Prince], I once sucked a titty for an hour,” Morgan revealed. “At the end, it looked like a tater tot.”

For the record, that last part regarding a tater tot probably isn’t a good idea to try at home.

SOURCE: Complex, THR | VIDEO: Facebook

Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

20 photos Launch gallery

Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Continue reading Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

 

Tracy Morgan Plays Air Guitar In Honor Of Prince was originally published on globalgrind.com

Facebook , Prince , Tracy Morgan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close