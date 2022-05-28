LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi who graduated from Harvard University earlier this week in a custom red Dior suit that was everything!

The actress celebrated her milestone by sharing a picture of herself in her cap and gown on Instagram, captioning the pic, “Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate. #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022.”

She then showed off her graduation fit which featured an all-red custom Dior suit that we’re absolutely obsessed with! Check out the Instagram post here.

Several of the beauty’s celebrity friends congratulated the star on her big accomplishment including her Grown-ish costar Diggy Simmons, who commented, “Let’s gooooo !!!” underneath the photo set. Lala Anthony also commented on the picture, writing, “Amazing!! Congrats!!! So proud of u. ”

According to Vogue, the 22 year old was accepted into Harvard University in 2017 but decided to take a gap year before starting her studies in Social Studies & African American departments, with a concentration on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.” In order to meet her graduation requirements, the busy actress wrote a 136-page thesis paper titled “I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Yara explained, “It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone. I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

Beauty and brains. We love to see it! Congratulations, Yara!

Yara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard In Custom Dior was originally published on hellobeautiful.com