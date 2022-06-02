Omari Hardwick: Opens Up About How Much He Got Paid For Power

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Omari Hardwick opens up on how much he got paid for playing the role of Ghost in 50 Cents’ hit show Power.

Check out the video below of him spilling all of the tea.

Amari said: “I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never,” Harwick said. “Period. It’s happening now, finally.” He only felt he “made it” after Power, and joked that he earned “five dollars” from all the movies he appeared in before that.

He even said that he only made $150k per episode and that he had to borrow money from 50 Cent.