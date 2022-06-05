Chaos In Philly: 3 Dead, 11 Injured During South Street Mass Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A gunman in Philadelphia killed three people and injured 11 others when he opened fire on one of the city’s most popular downtown streets.

According to officials, officers were patrolling South Street on a crowded Friday night when they heard gunshots and saw multiple suspects shooting into a large crowd of people.

Officials also said an officer fired his weapon at one of the shooters during the incident, but it wasn’t clear if the suspect was hit.

Joe Smith was standing outside the Theater of the Living Arts when the shots began.

“Once [the gunshots] started I didn’t think it was going to stop,” Smith told The Inquirer.

Another witness Eric Walsh revealed to The Inquirer that he watched a woman collapse after being shot.

“It was chaos,” said Walsh. “People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows. We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”

Police say they removed two handguns from the scene, one equipped with an extended magazine. They also found nearly 50 pieces of ballistic evidence that spanned several blocks.

Police have not made any arrests in the deadly mass shooting that rocked the heart of Philly, but the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they are searching for multiple gunmen, one of which could be a woman.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed and investigators hope to get justice for innocence lost. If you have any information about the incident, Philadelphia police would like you to call 215-686-8271 or text a tip to 773847.

In 2022, America has been riddled with stories of mass shootings happening all over the country. Just last week a gunman killed four people and then himself when he opened fire inside the Natalie Medical Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A week before the St. Francis shooting, 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas in the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, so far in 2022, there have been 239 mass shootings.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll, says 68% of Americans favor requiring criminal and mental background checks for all those buying guns, including at gun shows or private sales.

SEE ALSO:

Tulsa Mass Shooting: Everything We Know About The Deadly Gun Violence At Medical Clinic

Texas Elementary School Shooting Kills At Least 18 Students In Nation’s Latest Deadly Mass Gun Violence

Chaos In Philly: 3 Dead, 11 Injured During South Street Mass Shooting was originally published on newsone.com