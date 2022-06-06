Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lebron James: Is Asking For Your Prayers After A Teen Died Near His Akron School

Lebron James: Is Asking For Your Prayers After A Teen Died Near His Akron School

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lebron James is asking for your prayers after a teen was killed near his I-Promise school.

A young man was beaten to death on the basketball court after reports say he got into a confortation with another group of guys.

 According to the Akron Beacon Journal, officers responded to calls of a fight that resulted in Liming’s body being discovered in a parking lot near the basketball court.

Related Stories

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers star over a tweet by the I Promise School’s note that the campus is safe after the killing. (LoveBScott)

 

A , After , akron , Asking , Died , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , His , is , LeBron James , Near , Prayers , school , teen , Your

Close