Lebron James: Is Asking For Your Prayers After A Teen Died Near His Akron School

Lebron James is asking for your prayers after a teen was killed near his I-Promise school.

A young man was beaten to death on the basketball court after reports say he got into a confortation with another group of guys.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, officers responded to calls of a fight that resulted in Liming’s body being discovered in a parking lot near the basketball court.

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers star over a tweet by the I Promise School’s note that the campus is safe after the killing. (LoveBScott)