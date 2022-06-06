Cincinnati: Gas Prices Keep Rising In Parts Of The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The gas prices keep rising in the Tri-State. Now in some areas, the gas has jumped up to $5 a gallon.

Via Fox19

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Cincinnati rose to $4.83 at many stations, a rise of nearly 40 cents in the past week alone, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati.

Prices in Cincinnati are now 68.8 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago and stand $1.89/g higher than a year ago.

However, some stations are charging well over $5.00 per gallon of regular gas, including Shell and BP on Union Centre Boulevard west of Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, according to GasBuddy.