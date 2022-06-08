Alicia Keys: Responds To Criticism Of Performing “Empire State Of Mind” At The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Alicia Keys is openig uo to criticism of her sing Empire State of mind at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She said that the queen requested that song, so she couldn’t tell the Queen no.

“Telling the boys that the Queen requested the songs that I’m singing,” Keys shared in the clip as she sits with her sons in the back of a golf cart. “And they were like, ‘You can’t refuse the Queen.’”

“You can’t refuse the Queen. It’s against the law here,” her 11-year-old son Egypt responded.

The Queen did not attend the concert due to her ongoing “mobility issues.” PEOPLE has confirmed that she watched the show on TV at home in Windsor Castle; however, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the royal box for the star-studded show. (LoveBScott)