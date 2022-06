LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2 police officers were injured in a chase.

The officers were chasing suspects in a stolen car.

The officers are expected to make a recovery.

Via Fox19

One of the officers suffered a twisted ankle and the other dislocated a shoulder, he said.

It all started about 3 a.m. when police began pursuing a vehicle reported stolen by a 911 caller who said a 3-month-old baby also was in the backseat, Lt. Lanter confirmed.