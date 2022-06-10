New Music: Sonia Miles- “When I Close My Eyes” [VIDEO]

Check out this new R&B song written by Sonia Miles as a Tribute to her mom
“When I Close My Eyes©℗”
Lyrics Written By: Sonia Jackson Myles & Paul Randolph
Produced By: Paul Randolph
Vocals & Composition By: Paul Randolph
Engineered By: Erik Maluchnik
Cover Artwork: Elonzo Coppins
When I Close My Eyes is a tribute to my Mother, Nella D. Jackson, who transitioned to Heaven
on June 10, 2019. It was created to inspire myself and others to persevere through the stages
of grief, which have a multitude of feelings and emotions – from sadness to joy— as felt in this
beautiful, upbeat song. The House Music beat gives the song an authentic way to touch hearts
and minds while providing a backdrop to dance as we celebrate the lives and cherished
memories of our loved ones. The words provide an opportunity to remind listeners to see their
loved ones in all of the beautiful things that surround them daily. It’s important to recognize
that the spirits of our beloved angels are with us always. Our memories keep them alive!
Over 1 million people in the U.S. have lost their lives to COVID-19. Globally, the deaths due to
COVID-19 are 6.3 million. Many people are dealing with the loss of loved ones and trying to
effectively manage their grief. May this Global LOVE Release, shared around the world on June
10, to celebrate my special angel (and all of our angels) bring peace, love and joy to us all! This
song is our LOVE letter to Heaven! #globalLOVErelease #wheniclosemyeyes #spreadlove
#eliminatethelovedeficit
~ Sonia Jackson Myles
May 2022