New Music: Sonia Miles- “When I Close My Eyes” [VIDEO]

Check out this new R&B song written by Sonia Miles as a Tribute to her mom

“When I Close My Eyes©℗”

Lyrics Written By: Sonia Jackson Myles & Paul Randolph

Produced By: Paul Randolph

Vocals & Composition By: Paul Randolph

Engineered By: Erik Maluchnik

Cover Artwork: Elonzo Coppins

When I Close My Eyes is a tribute to my Mother, Nella D. Jackson, who transitioned to Heaven

on June 10, 2019. It was created to inspire myself and others to persevere through the stages

of grief, which have a multitude of feelings and emotions – from sadness to joy— as felt in this

beautiful, upbeat song. The House Music beat gives the song an authentic way to touch hearts

and minds while providing a backdrop to dance as we celebrate the lives and cherished

memories of our loved ones. The words provide an opportunity to remind listeners to see their

loved ones in all of the beautiful things that surround them daily. It’s important to recognize

that the spirits of our beloved angels are with us always. Our memories keep them alive!

Over 1 million people in the U.S. have lost their lives to COVID-19. Globally, the deaths due to

COVID-19 are 6.3 million. Many people are dealing with the loss of loved ones and trying to

effectively manage their grief. May this Global LOVE Release, shared around the world on June

10, to celebrate my special angel (and all of our angels) bring peace, love and joy to us all! This

song is our LOVE letter to Heaven! #globalLOVErelease #wheniclosemyeyes #spreadlove

#eliminatethelovedeficit

~ Sonia Jackson Myles

May 2022