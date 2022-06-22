Kim Kardashian: Gives Kanye Credit For Make Up Name

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kim K And Kanye are still a powerful marketing couple.

Kim K gives credit to Kanye West for coming up with the name for her new make up line.

To mark the launch of her Skkn by Kim skincare line Tuesday, the reality superstar took to Instagram to share an inside look at the brand’s beginnings, revealing that she couldn’t have done it without her ex.

“My creative process wouldn’t have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye,” Kardashian, 41, said on her Stories. (LoveBScott)