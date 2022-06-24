Cincinnati: Price Hill Woman Helped Make Her Neighborhood Beautiful

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Price Hill woman is doing good in the hood.

She took it into her own hands to help make her neighborhood beautiful.

Thank you for all that you do!

Via Fox19

Hogan is now a board member for the program she launched a decade ago, the Price Hill Safety Community Action Team (CAT).

The community program works to beautify Price Hill while also keeping kids out of trouble.

Each Saturday during the summer, the sounds of lawnmowers hum through the neighborhood. Making the music you hear are the neighborhood kids who are part of Saftey CAT. They come together to cut and clean up the lawns of vacant abandoned homes.