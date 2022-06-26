CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 39-year-old man slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Giuliani, 78, was in a ShopRite store around 3:20 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was slapped in the back.
“What’s up, scumbag?” the alleged attacker said, according to an NYPD official.
Police took the suspect into custody. Charges were pending Sunday evening.
According to The Hill, the suspect was a grocery store employee.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Lori Harvey Shines In All Black While Spending 12 Hours In Vegas
- Cardi B Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Single And It’s Fire!
- Azealia Banks Blasts Beyoncé For Copying Her House Sound: “You’re A F**king Creep”
- Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Speaks Out About Being Sued By Her Boyfriend’s Wife! [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH]
- Black Senate Candidate Punched By Her White GOP Opponent At Abortion Protest
- Pregnancy Related Deaths Could Soar For Black Women Now That Roe V. Wade Has Been Overturned
- Commentary: No, White Liberals, You Don’t Get To Call Clarence Thomas The N-Word. WTF?
- Subway Customer Shoots and Kills Worker Over ‘Too Much Mayo’
- Why Every Black Man Needs A Hobby
Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com