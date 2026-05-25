Drake Makes Billboard History With All Three Albums Topping Chart

Source: Nike / NIke

Drake is adding another major milestone to his already historic career. The rapper has become the first artist ever to hold the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time with Iceman, Habiti, and Maid of Honour landing at numbers one, two, and three respectively.

Leading the charge is Iceman, which earned Drake his 15th number one album in the United States. The achievement pushes him past Jay-Z to become the solo male artist with the most number one albums in Billboard history.

The success did not stop at the charts. Iceman also set a new Spotify record for 2026 after pulling in an impressive 140.2 million streams within its first 24 hours of release, showing Drake’s continued dominance in the streaming era.

While the chart success has been undeniable, reaction from critics has been mixed. Some reviewers praised the ambitious rollout while others questioned the amount of material released, pointing to concerns about album length and consistency that have followed some of Drake’s recent projects.

Regardless of the reviews, the numbers speak loudly. Drake continues to break records, move culture, and prove why he remains one of the biggest names in music.