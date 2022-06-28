Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Spotted Out Together

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted out together despite the breakup reports.

The reality TV star and the basketball player spent some one-on-one time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, California on Sunday, June 26. During their reunion, they were all smiles as they cozied up next to each other outside at the private membership club.

In the paparazzi shots, the 26-year-old model and the 25-year-old athlete seemed to be in good spirits as they talked, laughed and took in the beautiful views. At one point, Kendall was seen giggling as Devin whispered something in her ear. (LoveBScott)